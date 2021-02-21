Adidas and Beyonce Join Hands Again to Bring Us ICY PARK

Have you ever wondered where true beauty really lies, where it comes from and how to express it? Adidas decided to respond to all these questions in a simple way, free from any complications. A way that everyone can relate to regardless of their culture… using clothes and accessories. Through the third collection in their adidas X IVY PARK collaborative partnership with superstar Beyonce, every piece of the ICY PARK collection was designed to carry a strong message that can be easily understood once you look at them. That true beauty comes from the health of our minds, hearts and bodies, not just in fancy clothes.





The new ICY PARK collection combines Beyonce's love for athleticism and fashion with adidas' performance and innovation to push the boundaries of athletic wear. All the pieces are practical and comfortable to wear creating a unique balance between classic streetwear and winter's chicness. Adidas used alpine silhouettes with faux sheepskin and performance towel terry materials adding texture to create a cozy wintery vibe and stunningly stylish looks. The evocative theme is highlighted by the brand new IVY PARK monogram that is used on select clothing items and accessories.

ICY PARK is simply a collection that you can easily sport throughout your day wherever you go. It's comfortable, practical and effortlessly stylish.





The adidas x IVY PARK collaboration continues to surprise us through their new collection “ICY PARK” with its inclusivity. It's not targeted to a specific culture or audience but it's for everyone regardless of their language, background, race or gender. It's for you! This gender-neutral collection also utilizes the UNITE FIT as a standard of sizing that is inclusive and genderless where you can find sizes from XXXS to 4X.

This one of a kind collection is expected to be available online through adidas.com.eg/IVYPARK as well as in the new adidas Originals store opening in Cairo Festival City on the 24th February.

Finally, always remember that your style comes from your individuality, which is why “YOUR PARK IS YOUR WONDERLAND” is the perfect slogan for this ICY PARK collection of unique pieces.