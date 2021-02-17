2
Fashion Header image color trends in 2021 fustany main image

| by Jasmine Kamal

The Top Color Trends in Fashion for 2021

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

Color trends... this is what a lot of us look for around the start of a new year, wanting to the top fashion color trends so we can keep them in mind while shopping. So let's talk in depth about some of the top 2021 color trends and even why they could be popular this year...

Fashion color trends 2021:

What colors are trending in 2021?

If you are looking for an answer to this question, let me tell you that the answer is in just two words...calm and optimistic! The colors that are at the forefront of fashion this year, all carry a hopeful and optimistic vibe, perhaps as a way to makeup to make up for what everyone went  through in 2020. I really do not know the reason, but whatever the reason, just let us welcome these colors.

Now, learn about the 2021 color trend...

Earthy tones

2021 color trends

In 2021, you will find earthy colors like off-white, light beige, burnt orange, brown, pale olive, etc., are dominating most pieces. They carry a relaxing, chic and calm feel. 

Pastel green shades

2021 color trends fashion

You will find this color to be very popular in 2021. According to many fashion experts, pastel green expresses the current time in terms of awareness towards trying to save and preserve our environment. In my opinion, it is a color that also signifies safety and health.

Dark blue

2021 color trends

Do you know that really chic blue that is worn by many, including Kate Middleton, Megan Markle, Amal Clooney. Well it's going to be trend this year. It gives a lot of elegant and confidence.

Fuchsia shades

2021 color trends fashion

For me, fuchsia is one of the most expressive colors of happiness and joy. Just looking at it, makes you feel excited and happy. It can be worn with neutral colors if you want something toned down or with other bright colors if you're looking for a lively bold look. 

Orange color in its different tones

2021 color trends

I think orange is kind of always on trend, but it different ways. Some of us like it darker in winter and more bright. in summer, but in any case, you will find it to be very popular this year with clothing pieces and accessories.

Different shades of grey 

2021 color trends fashion

At the beginning of 2021, Pantone announced that this year's color of the year will be not only one but two. And a grey was one of them. So you will most probably see a lot of it this year, maybe even with bags and shoes. Of course, we don't need to tell you that it won't be there just for winter, but also summer.  

Yellow color trend

2021 color trends

A yellow was the other color Pantone announced for this year. Of course, this color is very ideal as a message of hope and optimism. It is full of energy and vitality, and expresses the rays of the sun that represent all aspects of life. So our only advice to you is to choose the right shade of yellow very carefully, if you want to shine with it this year. If you are facing difficulty in choosing the right colors for you, you can join the style course from our art site, click here.


Book with us on Ask a Stylist and you’ll never wonder what to wear again. You’ll be a pro at styling yourself perfectly.


2021 color trends

Wheretoget.it

2021 color trends

Seasons-and-salt.com

2021 color trends

Rover.ebay.com

2021 color trends

Via Pinterest

2021 color trends

Thesimplyluxuriouslife

2021 color trends

Whowhatwear.co.uk

2021 color trends

Nytimes.com

2021 color trends

Collagevintage.com

2021 color trends

The-atlantic-pacific.com

2021 color trends

Vogue.co.uk

2021 color trends

theimpression.com

2021 color trends

Whowhatwear.com

2021 color trends

thecut.com

2021 color trends

harperandharley.com

2021 color trends

thefashioncuisine.com

2021 color trends

Via Pinterest

2021 color trends

glamour.com

