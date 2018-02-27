Beauty Header image fustany beauty makeup best jordanian makeup artists mainimage

by The Fustany Team

Here Are 10 of Jordan's Best Makeup Artists That You Should Know

To all our Jordanian girls out there, we know the immense love you have for makeup and glam! So, we've gathered the top trending makeup artists in Jordan, that you'll definitely want to know and follow.

These Jordanian makeup artists have a diverse range of tastes and skills. Some like to play with fiery colors, and others take the neutral look a step further. However, they all fall under the same category of glamour.

If you have an event or an occasion coming up, and you feel like you need a change, then check out this list of Jordan's trending makeup artists.

1. Amal Abdullah

Instagram:@amalabdullahbeauty

2. Bob Berri

Instagram: @makeupbybob_

3. Jakob Sami Lambaz

Instagram: @jakoblambaz

4. Makeup by Manal

Instagram: @manal.makeup

5. Nada Al-Agha

Instagram: @nada.makeup

6. Pierre Lahoud

Instagram: @iampierrelahoud

7. Rashed Toghuji

Instagram: @makeupbyrashed 

8. Sumaia Sabbagh

Instagram: @sumisabbagh

9. Talah Al-Alami

Instagram: @talaalami

10. Yelka Gutierrez

Instagram: @yelkagutierrez

