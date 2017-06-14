The Lebanese fashion designers are well-known for their extravagant style and impeccable taste. And having your wedding dress designed by one of them is a dream that every bride secretly has. So, I listed down for you 14 Lebanese fashion designers who make the most beautiful wedding dresses. Curious to know who's included? Just scroll through to see the ones we've picked for you.

1. Azzi and Osta



Geroge Azzi and Assaad Osta, the young Lebanese designers, will easily turn you into a real-life princess on your wedding day, thanks to their superb creations!





2. Basil Soda

Basil Soda's fashion house will offer you a wedding dress that is finely constructed with romantic details, that can make your dream bridal look become a reality.





3. Elie Saab

The legendary designer has been creating custom-made wedding dresses since so long, but he released his first ready-to-wear bridal collection early this year. Elie Saab's bridal collections can only described as beautiful!





4. Georges Chakra

Georges Chakra designs bridal gowns that are beautifully hand-made, to make brides look so delicate on their wedding day!





5. Georges Hobeika

The dreamy wedding dresses Georges Hobeika makes are as fine and beautiful as real-life flowers!





6. Hussein Bazaza

Think long trails and gorgeous details! Hussein Bazaza will create the most dramatic, yet chicest wedding dress you'll ever want!





7. Krikor Jabotian

When they say Krikor Jabotian, you instantly think volume. But he's not just about that, Krikor Jabotian is also about luxurious fabrics and startling details.





8. Maison Lesley

Did you love Nadine Nassib Njeim's wedding dress from her Ramadan series Al-Heiba? That beautiful dress is by the Lebanese fashion house Maison Lesley.





9. Moe Shour

This young Lebanese fashion designer is all about va-va voom designs, and brides in Lebanon, and (in Egypt too!) love his dresses so dearly.





10. Nicolas Jebran

Drama, drama, drama! Nicolas Jebran's designs are so dramatic, and brides love him for that.





11. Rami Kadi

The beauty of Rami Kadi's designs is in the littlest details; the beads, the fabrics, the little flowers and lately, the fun additions to his dresses, like colors and patches.





12. Sandra Mansour

Sandra Mansour's designs are so dreamy and romantic, like nothing you've ever seen before! Sandra Mansour is still young, but she already dressed Norway Princess Cleopatra Zu Oettingen-Spielberg on her wedding day!





13. Ziad Nakad

Ziad Nakad is one of the Lebanese designers known for making brides feel like royalty on their wedding day, because he creates dresses are truly fit for princesses.





14. Zuhair Murad

The international Lebanese designer is loved by so many brides; Zuhair Murad creates all kinds of wedding dresses, from simple and dreamy to big and dramatic.