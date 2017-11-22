Take a Look at These Beautifully Designed Wedding Dresses by Iman Saab

Finding the wedding dress of your dreams is not an easy thing, some brides would even travel to a different country to find theirs. And that's why at Fustany.com, we like to shed the light on wedding dress designers that we find interesting - from all over the world.

But this time, this wedding dress designer is based in Cairo, Egypt. Iman Saab is currently one of Egypt's top designer names that brides seek to make the wedding dress of their dreams. Iman Saab's dresses can only be described as over-the-top fairy-tale wedding dresses. I'll let you be the judge, so, scroll down and see some of Iman Saab's wedding dresses designs that I took from her Instagram account!

Photo credits: Instagram: @imansaab