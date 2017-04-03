10 Facts That Explain Why Aries Is a Star Among the Zodiac Signs

You know that friend that everybody loves and likes to hang out with? He or she is probably an Aries, because the Aries zodiac sign is simply a social butterfly. Aries is kind-hearted and knows how to bring in the energetic vibes wherever he or she goes. So let’s see why Aries is a star among the zodiac signs.

1. Aries is very independent; they like to do things their own way, and don’t expect Aries to ask you to do him/her anything.

2. Aries is very generous, he/she will shower you with gifts on every special occasion, he/she will help you out when you need help, he/she will even lend you money even if he/she don’t have much.

3. Aries is very optimistic, so they know that every problem has an end and a solution. So rarely that you’ll find an Aries worrying about what tomorrow brings.

4. Aries is very enthusiastic; he/she lights up any room he/she enters, literally!

5. Aries are not afraid to go through an adventure or a weird experience, they’re very courageous, and they stand up for their friends.

6. But beware, Aries is very moody, if you catch him/her when their bad mood is on, you better step back and let him/her cool down.

7. Aries doesn’t really like to wait for anything, don’t send him/her to any place where they have to wait for a long queue to take a turn; they’ll leave without any second thoughts.

8. Aries were born to be successful, and because they know that, they put so much pressure on themselves and they judge themselves more than anyone else.

9. Aries is very talkative and exciting; once he/she enters a place they’ll leave a mark or a memory without a doubt.

10. So who is the Aries in love?