Capricorn, the most determined sign in the zodiac sign, and the most ambitious one too! The facts you’re about to read now about your Capricorn friend/partner will totally surprise you, because Capricorns are not easy to read at first sight. Here are 10 facts you need to know about every Capricorn in your life!

1. Capricorns are workaholics; they can’t handle having a free moment during their day, so they’re the perfect people for that urgent and important task that needs to be done perfectly.

2. They are actually soft on the inside, but they tend to protect themselves from others with a harsh attitude, leaving them looking mean and misunderstood.

3. Capricorns are fun to be around, they have a very fun sense of humor, and they’re playful.

4. They make very good leaders at work, they handle projects and team mates perfectly.

5. Capricorns are very stubborn; they would never apologize until they are on the verge of losing you. But their stubbornness is the reason why they succeed in their work, when they put something in their mind, they aim to get it.

6. They’re too nice to everyone, and they give second chances, but they’ll bring hell on you if you get on their last nerve.

7. Capricorns are very independent, they like to do things their way and they don’t trust anyone else to get things done the way they want it to be done.

8. They’re very down to earth, you’ll rarely find a Capricorn bragging about anything they own.

9. When Capricorns fall in love, they fall hard and they’re faithful to their loved one, and they expect the same from their partner.

10. Their first priority? Their family, as they love spending time with them and they’re very protective too.

Now that you've read these 10 facts about Capricorns, here's a bonus piece of information... They're very compatible with Taurus, Cancer, Virgo and Capricorn!