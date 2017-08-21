16 Facts to Prove That Being a Virgo Is So Awesome!

The Virgo season is here; the most interesting sign of all the zodiac signs. Why? There are a lot of reasons, but let's start with a small piece of information about the Virgo zodiac sign... They're just like the sun, their element; Virgos are generous and giving, but beware of hurting them; they’ll make you regret it! To celebrate Virgos, let me state some pretty cool facts about them!

1. Virgos are very sensitive people, and they depend on their five senses to engage with the nature surrounding them.

2. Virgos are very productive people, because they tend to think realistically and don’t get me even started with how analytic they are to every little detail happening around them.

3. Virgos are people you can rely on, whatever the situation is.

4. Virgos are very independent; they like to take their own decisions and to do things their way.

5. Virgos are the best friend you can ever have, they’re loyal, honest and determined.

6. But be careful, Virgos notice everything you do, so getting into an argument with them is like opening the X-files.

7. Virgos know their faults and pitfalls, no need to keep on mentioning them unless you really want to annoy them, and that is not recommended.

8. Are you wondering why a Virgo has been silent lately? They’re probably avoiding hurting you with very hurtful words that could cut like a knife!

9. Don’t expect a Virgo to share with you their pain, they usually suffer in silence.

10. Virgos biggest pitfall is that they feel not enough for someone or something.

11. You know that a Virgo loves you the moment they start giving you everything generously.

12. Virgos don’t really waste their time on people they recognized as ‘a hopeless case,’ they just walk away.

13. Virgo is most compatible with these signs: Taurus, Cancer and Capricorn.

14. Virgo is not compatible with these signs: Gemini, Libra, and Aries.

15. Virgo's birthstone is sapphire.

16. Celebrities born under the Virgo star sign: Keanu Reeves, Cameron Diaz, Chad Michael Murray, Colin Firth, Jack Black, Nicole Richie, Salma Hayek, Blake Lively, and Beyonce.