January 17, 2017 | by The Fustany Team
This Just In: Yasmine Sabri, Asser Yassin and Maged El-Kedwany Are Breaking the Internet!
You know these trailers that everyone suddenly becomes obsessed with? Well, that’s certainly the case with the newest trailer starring Yasmine Sabri, Asser Yassin and Maged El-Kedwani.
It got us thinking… Is it an action movie? Is it a series about secret agents? No one knows yet why these three mega Egyptian stars have come together, and we’re all left guessing. If that 10-seconds trailer is an indication for what to expect, it will be a very adventurous ride indeed!
Got you excited? Watch the just-released trailer, and share with us your thoughts on what this could be.
