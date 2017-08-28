Lifestyle Header image article main pink speech video music awards 2017 daughter vmas

| by Zeina Tawfik

You Won't Contain Yourself After Knowing What Pink Told Her Daughter at the VMAs 2017!

At the Video Music Awards 2017, Pink received the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, but that was not the highlight of the night! Pink actually stole the show with her acceptance speech, which was dedicated to her 6-year-old daughter, Willow Sage Hart.

The incredible speech included a powerful message about self-love and self-acceptance, something that many females struggle with. Pink started her empowering pep talk by telling the story of how she taught her daughter to embrace her true self, and defy traditional beauty standards. Willow had actually told her one day that she felt ugly, so you have to watch Pink's full speech below to know what she has done...

