It's Time to Learn How to Love Yourself Unconditionally!

Carrie Bradshaw, aka Sarah Jessica Parker in Sex and the City, was quite a wise woman. She once said, "Don't forget to fall in love with yourself first." And hell yeah, we do tend to take ourselves for granted most of the time! You probably come across words and quotes that stress how important self love is, but do you act upon it? If you don't know how to practice this, here's a simple guide to help you fall in love with yourself, head over heels!



1. The first step to solve any problem is admitting you have one.

Many signs can indicate that you don't love yourself enough, like being too critical of yourself, staying in unhealthy relationships, neglecting your health and letting go of your goals. Sounds familiar? Then pause, and start to take charge of your life.



2. Make a list of what you like about yourself.

Unfortunately, many people could struggle to fill up such a list! You'll have to write down everything you like about yourself, including personality traits, physical features, things you're grateful about, things you're good at, etc. Now keep that list nearby, because it will come in handy when you need to remind yourself why you're awesome.



3. Now face yourself, and make another list of what you don't like about yourself!

This list might be a slap in the face, however, it's a super important step, because you'd then be able to identify your weaknesses, flaws, and what you need to work on. Don't freak out as you revise it, all people come with insecurities. Most of the time, experiencing anxiety and negative vibes will be due to one of the factors on this list.



4. Let go of the past...

What's done is done. Focus on the present and the future. Take the time to heal your wounds, and seek help if needed to confidently turn the page and start a fresh chapter of your life. Don't rush things, and don't pretend that everything is okay while it still hurts.



5. Remember: You are a work in progress!

Accept yourself, and be comfortable in your own skin. It's okay to have flaws, so don't let any negative thoughts take over your life. Stop thinking about other people's opinions, and know that you don't have to prove anything to anyone. You're working on yourself for yourself.



6. Comparison is the thief of joy.

Do you ever feel like you hate yourself after scrolling through Facebook or Instagram? That's probably because you compare your life to others, and this directly affects your self-esteem. Don't base your self-worth according to how people are living their lives around you, and remember that people "chose" what to post about, and it's not necessarily "real."



7. Make the law of attraction work for you...

It is said that you attract what you think. If all your thoughts are about hating yourself, whining and complaining, then stop it, as this won't get you anywhere. Practice positive affirmations, and never assume that the worst will happen to you.



8. Let's talk about relationships!

The people around you highly affect you, so make sure to choose wisely. Know your worth, and never be with someone who brings you down, whether it's a partner or a friend. Keep your circle tight, inspiring and motivational.



9. Take care of your self, every single day.

By this, we mean to maintain a healthy lifestyle, to do medical check-ups, to do things that make you happy, to travel often, to practice your hobbies, to play sports regularly, etc. We can go on and on, but you get the point, make your well-being a key target.



10. Award yourself, because you deserve it!

Self-love starts by implementing small changes that make a big impact. So, whenever you have a significant accomplishment whether it's reaching a goal weight or cutting off a toxic relationship, award yourself, and then continue your journey.



Main Photo Credits: Instagram @ohhappyday