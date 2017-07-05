July 05, 2017 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
Eight Healthy Snacks You Can Eat at the Beach
Everybody gets hungry at the beach, and besides that, it’s actually fun to share food with your friends and family while you're enjoying the sun and the sea. But these snacks don’t have to be unhealthy to be delicious. If you’re trying to maintain or lose your weight during summertime, let me help you by introducing you to these healthy snacks that you can take with you to the beach.
1. Popcorn cones.
Air-popped popcorn almost has no calories at all, it is also fulfilling. So, bring to the beach a bag of popcorn, and serve it to your friends in easy-to-make popcorn cones.
2. Grilled vegetables skewers.
YUM! Grilled vegetables are not only very healthy, they're also very delicious when seasoned with your favorite spices. I suggest you grill some bell peppers, corns, red onions, mushrooms and zucchinis.
3. Baked tortilla chips and guacamole dip.
I love chips, but I hate the fact that it's loaded with unhealthy fats. So, baked tortilla chips solved the problem; they have calories, but at least they're not fried in fat. And the guacamole of course is healthy and tasty.
4. Chili lime almonds.
Almonds are supposed to be eaten unsalted if you're on a diet, but you're on the beach, and you don't want to be bored, so put them in a pan, add some chili and lime, and mix them together until you like their color.
Who doesn't love hummus? Nobody! So make it at home, without adding Tahini, and dip some cucumbers, bell peppers and carrots in them.
6. Dry fruits dipped in dark chocolate.
Dry fruits are available in many shops, so is the dark chocolate. Melt the dark chocolate, and then dip the dry fruits in it. It tastes like heaven.
7. Granola and yogurt parfait.
This is like the ultimate healthy snack you can have on the beach if you're trying to lose weight, it's very tasty, fulfilling and it's also sweet.
8. Cold Fruits in skewers.
Cut different types of fruits into cubes, and stack them in a skewer. Now put them in an ice box and grab a skewer every once in a while to refresh with fresh and cold fruits.
Main Photo Credits: Instagram @sincerelyjules
