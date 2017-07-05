Eight Healthy Snacks You Can Eat at the Beach

Everybody gets hungry at the beach, and besides that, it’s actually fun to share food with your friends and family while you're enjoying the sun and the sea. But these snacks don’t have to be unhealthy to be delicious. If you’re trying to maintain or lose your weight during summertime, let me help you by introducing you to these healthy snacks that you can take with you to the beach.

1. Popcorn cones.

Air-popped popcorn almost has no calories at all, it is also fulfilling. So, bring to the beach a bag of popcorn, and serve it to your friends in easy-to-make popcorn cones.





2. Grilled vegetables skewers.

YUM! Grilled vegetables are not only very healthy, they're also very delicious when seasoned with your favorite spices. I suggest you grill some bell peppers, corns, red onions, mushrooms and zucchinis.





3. Baked tortilla chips and guacamole dip.

I love chips, but I hate the fact that it's loaded with unhealthy fats. So, baked tortilla chips solved the problem; they have calories, but at least they're not fried in fat. And the guacamole of course is healthy and tasty.

4. Chili lime almonds.



Almonds are supposed to be eaten unsalted if you're on a diet, but you're on the beach, and you don't want to be bored, so put them in a pan, add some chili and lime, and mix them together until you like their color.



