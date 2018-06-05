Hair Hacks Anyone Can Actually Do, Including the Easiest French Braid Trick

The amount of times I got so frustrated with my hair and how it looks that I just end up slicking it back in a tight ponytail, is countless. However, the slick hairstyle is sometimes not as slick as I want it to be. I came across these hair hacks by Forever 21 and a little squeal of joy came out of me. How haven't I thought of this before?

This short 1-minute video has 3 hacks, one for flyaway tiny baby hairs, one to make your hairline look thicker, and a french braid hack that will blow your mind! Maybe we can finally be able to do it girls!

Video Credits: Forever 21

Main Image Credits: Instagram @bellahadid