These Are the Hair Tricks Celebrities Do to Look Younger

Have you ever wondered why some women of the same age look young while others look older? It’s all in the little details that some women pay attention to, like a haircut or a hairstyle!

Celebrities are surrounded by top beauty experts who guide them to the best and latest ways to help them maintain their youthful flair. So, let’s see how some of the top celebrities in the world style their hair in order to look younger.

1. Sofia Vergara

Believe it or not, this beautiful woman is 46 years old, and she looks as youthful as it can get. Sofia Vergara believes that pulling your hair up adds more years, so, she likes to wear her hair down and long. Her soft bangs are also a great way to keep her looking young and playful.





2. Salma Hayek

The gorgeous half Latin, half Lebanese actress is 52 years old, but she doesn't look like a woman in her 50's. She kept her signature hairstyle and color through the years, which is a good strategy to maintain a certain age image in people's minds.

3. Shereen Reda

The gorgeous Egyptian actress is 49 years old, and she doesn't look like a woman who's about to step into her 50's. Shereen Reda kept her blonde short hairstyle for a long time, but lately, she appeared in a greyish hair color, which is a risky move for a woman who probably has real grey hair. But the youthful haircut and playful waves made her look sexy rather than old.

4. Jennifer Connelly

The "He's Just Not That Into You" actress is 48 years old, and she's been known for her beautiful dark hair for so long, so keeping it dark was a good thing for her. Some women like to go blonde when they grow a lot of grey hair. But the problem is, blonde sometimes makes some women look older. So before you choose to be blonde or brunette make sure that the color suits and compliments your skin tone.

5. Jennifer Aniston

Another proof that keeping your lifetime signature look is a good idea is Jennifer Aniston. The actress is 49 years old and she had this look for so long it's so hard to tell how old she really is!

6. Halle Berry

Can you believe this? Halle Berry is actually 52 years old. Of course, her lucky genes helped her look young for the longest time, but she also started wearing her hair longer and a little lighter when she grew older, which totally worked for her.