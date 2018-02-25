Yes, There's a Way to Stop Pulling Out Your Hair!

Have you ever caught yourself pulling out strands of your hair when you’re thinking or feeling stressed? Well, you are not alone, many people who suffer from anxiety tend to develop the bad habit of pulling out their hair, and for some extreme cases, some people get bald patches in their heads.

But luckily, there are different ways that will help you quit this very bad habit, so, keep on reading and find out what they are.

1. Recognize that you have a problem and address it:

The first thing to do is to understand that pulling out strands of your hair is a bad habit that you need to stop. You also need to be conscious of it, so, whenever you find yourself doing it, you stop it immediately.

2. Get a stress ball:

Another way to stop pulling out your hair is by getting a stress ball, this way you’ll keep your hands busy whenever you’re thinking or feeling stressed about something.

3. Start wearing hats, bandanas or hair accessories:

A great way to stop pulling your hair is by wearing a nice hair accessory, it will keep you from wanting to pull hair strands out. Hats and bandanas will do the job too!

One last thing, pulling out your hair is a form of anxiety, so, you need to find ways to de-stress, and relax, we might have some ideas here. You also need to reach out to a loved one or a professional to help you get better.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @raniafawaz