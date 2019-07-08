11 Summer Fruits That Are Good for Weight Loss and Hydration

Summer fruits are the best fruits for weight loss that we get throughout the year. Not only do they taste great but also they are filled with fluids to keep us hydrated. Summer fruits both taste and look amazing and we can indulge in them to satisfy our cravings and still be healthy. Most summer fruits can be easily incorporated in your healthy diet so you can lose weight and feel hydrated and energized. Here are some of the best fruits for weight loss and hydration.

1. Watermelon

Watermelon should be your best friend. They are full of water and fibers which are great for your diet. Water will keep you hydrated and the fibers will enhance digestion. Watermelons are also very sweet and their sweet taste will boost your mood. If you are on a diet have one or two slices.

Watermelon Calories: 100 grams = 30 calories

2. Mango

Unlike what people think mangos are really healthy. They are rich in vitamins A, B, and C and minerals like potassium. They are a bit high in calories so you can eat it carefully and with portion control. They are very hydrating and definitely nourishing.

Mango Calories: 100 grams = 30 calories

3. Canteloupe

Cantaloupes have vitamin A and C and they have so much water making them a hydrating and refreshing snack or even breakfast.

Cantaloupe Calories: 100 grams = 34 calories

4. Cherry

Cherries are one of my favorite summer fruits. Think about their rich color and that heavenly sweet taste. They are rich in iron and vitamin B and they are considered a great source of sugar and fiber as well. They count as a perfect snack and dessert.

Cherries Calories: 100 grams = 50 calories

5. Apricot

Apricots are perfect for your skin because they are rich in vitamin A and C. They have fibers and they taste great as well.

Apricot Calories: 100 grams = 48 calories





6. Peach

Rich in vitamins A, C and it has magnesium which is super important to our vital activities. You can eat it in a fruit salad with apples and yogurt or make a cold smoothie.

Peach Calories: 100 grams = 39 calories





7. Grapes

Grapes are an amazing superfruit. They are rich in Magnesium, Vitamin C and Vitamin B. They are also a great source of natural sugar. If you want to stay healthy you can have them 2 times a week as they have sugar.

Grapes Calories: 100 grams = 67 calories

8. Blueberries

Blueberries contain potassium, magnesium, vitamin C, vitamin A, and vitamin B. They are great for everything. You can have it as a snack, make a sugar-free jam with it, and Eat them with yogurt.

Blueberries Calories: 100 grams = 47 calories





9. Blackberries

Blackberries are good for weight loss, they are so rich in vitamin C, dietary fibers and vitamin B. You can make the most amazing smoothie or frozen yogurt using them. You can have them alone as a healthy snack.

Blackberries Calories: 100 grams= 43 calories

10. Plums

Plums are rich in potassium and vitamin C. They are also a great source of fiber. You can have it with a light breakfast or as a snack with yogurt. They tase great and quite energizing.

Plums Calories: 100 grams = 46 calories

11. Pineapple

Pineapple is the best fruit for weight loss, filled with vitamin C and fibers. They are diet-friendly and you can enjoy eating it or drinking pineapple juice which is very healthy and super hydrating.

Pineapples Calories : 100 grams = 50 calories







