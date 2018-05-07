Give Your Skin a Rest with This Awesome No Foundation Makeup Tutorial

I love makeup, but with time I realized that my mum was right, makeup ruins my skin's health and it just makes me look tired when I am not wearing any. So, I was always fascinated by women who have gorgeous skin who only need to apply very simple makeup and end up looking great.

So, for starters, a few months ago I began taking care of my skin by doing a chemical peel to get rid of the tired and old skin, and now I can safely say that I don't need foundation and can start applying that kind of makeup for a simple, natural, everyday look.

Watch Sazan Hendrix, one of my favorite beauty bloggers on the web, apply an easy everyday makeup look, for the days when you don't feel like wearing a lot of makeup.