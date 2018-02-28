I Am Doing a Facial Chemical Peel, and I'll Tell You if It's Worth the Pain or Not!

So, I am doing a chemical peel right now, and it’s the most interesting skincare procedure I have ever done. But what is chemical peeling? And what are its benefits?

A Chemical peel is simply the procedure of peeling layers of your skin to get rid of imperfections like acne scars, dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles, and many more skin problems.

The peeling procedure is done using acid creams that should be applied once in the morning and another time at night, and during the day you apply sunscreen every two hours.

If you’d like to know if the skin peeling hurts, then let me tell you that it hurts a lot everytime I apply the creams, but during the day I feel nothing.

Another downside to the procedure is that you always have pieces of dead skin waiting to fall off, so, it’s not the most attractive time of the year to decide to go out on a date.

The time it takes to peel differs from one person to the other, so, you need to discuss all these information with your dermatologist.

I definitely recommend chemical face peeling because it’s been two weeks since I started and I already feel a difference. But you should never start this process on your own, a follow up with a good dermatologist every two weeks is a must.