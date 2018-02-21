Beauty Header image fustany beauty nails chic nail polish colors main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Here Are the Nail Polish Colors You'll Find Chic Girls Always Wearing

Chic girls would never leave home without applying nail polish, it's very important to have clean and perfectly done nails. You'll also find most of the fashion girls you follow on Instagram always sporting short and very well filed nails.

Most of these girls use some nail polish colors that I find so chic, minimal and very practical. Red is usually one of these nail polish colors of course, and all shades of nudes. Colors like burnt orange and dusty rose are also trending right now. Now, scroll down to see the nail polish colors you need to have to complement your chic look.

Main Photo Credits: Instagram @nicoleballardini

Nude

Baby Pink

Brick Brown

Burnt Orange

Dark Dusty Rose

Tags: Nail designs  Nail fashion  Nail polish  Nail products  Nailpolish  Nails  Nails 2018 


