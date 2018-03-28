Your Smartphone Is Making You Age Faster, and Here's How You Can Stop It!

I bet you can’t go to sleep without scrolling through your phone to check Facebook and Instagram for at least an hour. And, you can’t get out of bed without doing the same thing again in the morning. Let me break the bad news! Looking at screens that produce blue light like your smartphone, laptop, and even TV doesn’t only hurt your eyes, neck, and brain, blue light has a direct aging effect on your skin too, as it can cause wrinkles and fine lines.

Blue light is not as harmful as UVA and UVB light, but still, if it causes you wrinkles and fine lines, then it is harmful! Blue light doesn’t come only from smart devices, it comes from the sun too when there are clouds filtering its rays. So, if you live in a cold country that has no sunshine, and only blue light, then you need to be extra careful.

The best way to protect your skin from blue light and any kind of light, is by applying sunscreen every two hours throughout the day. Also, look for a sunscreen that protects the skin from UVA, UVB, and blue light, because most of them only provide protection from UVA and UVB light only.