Deena Wagdy Will Be Your Go-to Jewelry Designer After You See Her Edgy Pieces!

We recently got introduced to Egyptian jewelry designer, Deena Wagdy, and we loved her label so much that we decided to share it with you.

Deena Wagdy has always had an affection for jewelry, which made her learn the techniques of jewelry-making, and receive a certificate from Azza Fahmy Design Studio. Afterwards, she kick-started her design career, where she dedicates her pieces to the woman who has a strong sense of personal style, and doesn't conform to rules!

Now let's tell you more about Deena Wagdy's new collection "Noor," which is inspired by the juxtapositions of the sun-rays. "Noor" by Deena Wagdy has a lot of geometrical references, embodying the streams of soft light all the way from dawn to dusk. The collection features fine sterling silver and 18k gold, adorned with semi-precious stones.

How did Deena Wagdy decide to showcase her new collection? She teamed up with some fierce women who wore her earrings, rings, necklaces and bracelets in an edgy way; she chose them because they reflected the brand's heart and soul, and she published the photos using #NeverTheSameWomanTwice.

Excited to see Deena Wagdy's jewelry pieces? Just scroll down, and feast your eyes on "Noor" collection to know what we're talking about.