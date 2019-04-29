2
Fashion

by Omneya Hossam

How to Wear the Hoop Earrings Trend with Almost Everything

Hoop earrings are getting back on trend big time. The good news is you don't have to wear about how to style them because you can wear them with almost everything. Whether they're big, small, gold or silver, here is how to match them with different outfits and hairstyles.

The best thing about them is that you can wear them with casual and formal outfits. They can look really chic for a cocktail look while also looking really fierce with a denim jacket. They look stunning with short wavy hair and slicked back, long ponytails. You can also wear hoops with turbans and they will still look great. 

Check out below some of our top picks on the different ways you can style your hoops and proof that they literally go with everything and suit a lot of people! 

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ascia

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You'll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Instagram: @ascia
1 of 8
Instagram: @ascia
Instagram: @officiallyquigley
2 of 8
Instagram: @officiallyquigley
Instagram: @officiallyquigley
3 of 8
Instagram: @officiallyquigley
Instagram: @officiallyquigley
4 of 8
Instagram: @officiallyquigley
Instagram: @shaymitchell
5 of 8
Instagram: @shaymitchell
Instagram: @sophia_beirut
6 of 8
Instagram: @sophia_beirut
Instagram: @vanessahudgens
7 of 8
Instagram: @vanessahudgens
Instagram: @gabriellewearsdenim
8 of 8
Instagram: @gabriellewearsdenim



Tags: Accessories  Earrings  Hoop earrings  2019 fashion  2019 trends  Summer trends  Styling tips  Style 101  Style ideas  Style treasure  Hijab  Turbans  Hairstyles 




