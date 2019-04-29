How to Wear the Hoop Earrings Trend with Almost Everything

Hoop earrings are getting back on trend big time. The good news is you don't have to wear about how to style them because you can wear them with almost everything. Whether they're big, small, gold or silver, here is how to match them with different outfits and hairstyles.

The best thing about them is that you can wear them with casual and formal outfits. They can look really chic for a cocktail look while also looking really fierce with a denim jacket. They look stunning with short wavy hair and slicked back, long ponytails. You can also wear hoops with turbans and they will still look great.

Check out below some of our top picks on the different ways you can style your hoops and proof that they literally go with everything and suit a lot of people!

Main Image Credits: Instagram @ascia