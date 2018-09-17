2
| by Salma Khattab

These Prescription Glasses Will Make You Want to Own One!

There used to be that idea that prescription glasses are style destroyers. That thought is thankfully not there anymore after the numerous trends fashion showered us with for the past couple of years. Glasses actually became a trend themselves, even if you don't need one. So congratulations for everyone who used to feel that their glasses are a barrier between them and their beloved styles.

No doubt, bloggers, as usual, show us the best shapes of eyeglasses and how they can be worn. Different styles, different looks and different moods are what's embraced in the following bunch of photos:

Main Image Credits by order: Instagram @warbyparker @warbyparker @n.amerr

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @little_magpie1

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @alwaysjudging

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @estilo4olhos

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @warbyparker

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @warbyparker

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @n.amerr

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @esteelalonde

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @srhmikaela

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @juliaadang

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @chiaraferragni

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @itslinamar

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @warbyparker

Cute Prescription Glasses

Instagram: @n.amerr

