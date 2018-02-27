Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion how to wrap hijab to wear glasses aya barqawi main image1234

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

This Blogger Will Show You How to Wrap Your Hijab with Eyeglasses

I used to wear eyeglasses for a very long time, and I can tell you that it's not the easiest thing to wear with hijab. The thin eyeglasses' arms catch my hair while I try to take them off, and I end up with a very messy hijab with strands of hair pulled out of it. 

So, watch this short video where this hijab fashion blogger shows you, step by step, how to wrap your hijab in a comfortable way to wear eyeglasses.  

 

Main Photo Credit: Instagram @saimascorner

