Alicia Vikander Is the Image of Elegance in Her Latest Red Carpet Looks

We're all very excited to see Alicia Vikander's take on Tomb Raider, but what we didn't expect to be this excited about, are her premiere red carpet looks. Her custom Louis Vuitton gowns are all very different but very beautiful. We could also talk about her beauty looks all day. Did you see that Tomb Raider inspired braid?! We know what we're asking for the next time we're at the hairdresser's.