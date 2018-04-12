Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style celebs fashion looks this week mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Blazers and Coats in Spring? You Can Definitely Wear Them, and Here's How

We know that blazers are an all year round thing. When in doubt and in need of an addition of business chicness to your outfit, throw on a blazer like Amal Clooney did. You can even make it flirty and sexy like Bella Hadid. The beauty of a blazer is its versatility and we couldn't help but notice how celebrities styled them last week.

However, what's with the coats? We might be forgetting that a lot of cities like New York has yet to see the warmer weather. With it still being a bit cold, we noticed celebrities still hanging on to their coats, but smartly adding a spring season element to help transition into spring smoothly. If you're traveling somewhere cold this spring these celebrity looks from last week are perfect style inspiration for adding a touch of spring to the heavy wardrobe.

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.


Blazers and Coats in Spring? You Can Definitely Wear Them, and Here's How

Blazers and Coats in Spring? You Can Definitely Wear Them, and Here's How

Blazers and Coats in Spring? You Can Definitely Wear Them, and Here's How
Celeb Looks This Week

Eva Longoria

Eva Longoria
Celeb Looks This Week

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski
Celeb Looks This Week

Penélope Cruz

Penélope Cruz
Celeb Looks This Week

Karlie Kloss

Karlie Kloss
Celeb Looks This Week

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney
Celeb Looks This Week

Amal Clooney

Amal Clooney
Celeb Looks This Week

Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Celeb Looks This Week

Rita Ora

Rita Ora
Celeb Looks This Week

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid

Tags: Fashion  Fashion 2018  Celebrities  Celebrity style  Celebrity fashion  Street style  Street style fashion  Spring 2018  Spring trends  Amal clooney  Rita ora  Karlie kloss  Penelope cruz  Emily ratajkowski  Eva longoria   Naomi campbell  Selena gomez 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑