April 12, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
Blazers and Coats in Spring? You Can Definitely Wear Them, and Here's How
We know that blazers are an all year round thing. When in doubt and in need of an addition of business chicness to your outfit, throw on a blazer like Amal Clooney did. You can even make it flirty and sexy like Bella Hadid. The beauty of a blazer is its versatility and we couldn't help but notice how celebrities styled them last week.
However, what's with the coats? We might be forgetting that a lot of cities like New York has yet to see the warmer weather. With it still being a bit cold, we noticed celebrities still hanging on to their coats, but smartly adding a spring season element to help transition into spring smoothly. If you're traveling somewhere cold this spring these celebrity looks from last week are perfect style inspiration for adding a touch of spring to the heavy wardrobe.
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.