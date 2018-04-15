Fashion Header image fustany fashion trends coachella 2018 celeb bloggers looks mainimage1

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Coachella 2018 Is Finally Here and the Fashion Is Even Better Than Expected

Every year we all wait in anticipation to see what Coachella has in place for the world. The music is something everyone anticipates but for us, fashion geeks, when music combines with another form of art -the clothes- we witness the magic happen.

We hunted down what bloggers and celebrities are wearing to one of the year's most anticipated events, the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and we've got them right here to give you some major spring and summer envy. What would you choose to wear if you were going to Coachella?

Main Image Credits: Instagram @camilacoelho

Instagram: @hadiaghaleb

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @luisalion

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @camilacoelho

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @camilacoelho

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @blankitinerary

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @blankitinerary

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @blankitinerary

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @marianna_hewitt

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @marianna_hewitt

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @hoskelsa

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @hoskelsa

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @emitaz

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @emitaz

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @emitaz

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @shaymitchell

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @emitaz

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @alyssainthecity

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @alyssainthecity

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @stefaniegiesinger

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @oliviaculpo

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @samanthamariaofficial

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @oliviaculpo

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @vanessahudgens

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @lilymaymac

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @hadidnewz

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @badgalriri

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @michimomo

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @marinathemoss

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @songofstyle

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @songofstyle

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @louisecooney

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @cincostore

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @lisadanielle

Coachella 2018

Just Jared

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @alicedetogni

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @negin_mirsalehi

Coachella 2018

Instagram: @justjared

