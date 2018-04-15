April 15, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
Coachella 2018 Is Finally Here and the Fashion Is Even Better Than Expected
Every year we all wait in anticipation to see what Coachella has in place for the world. The music is something everyone anticipates but for us, fashion geeks, when music combines with another form of art -the clothes- we witness the magic happen.
We hunted down what bloggers and celebrities are wearing to one of the year's most anticipated events, the 2018 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival and we've got them right here to give you some major spring and summer envy. What would you choose to wear if you were going to Coachella?
Main Image Credits: Instagram @camilacoelho
