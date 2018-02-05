Every Gorgeous Elie Saab Look Valerie Abou Chakra Wore to ME Project Runway 2018!

ME Project Runway 2018 is coming to an end very soon, and as we all enjoyed watching a lot of talented Arab fashion designers compete for the title, we were also mesmerized by Valerie Abou Chakra’s beauty, and her chic outfits that were all designed by Elie Saab.

Valerie Abou Chakra is a 26 years old Lebanese TV host, actress, radio announcer, model and holds the title of Miss Lebanon 2015. Also, she was the 3rd runner-up of Miss World 2015 and was awarded the Most Beautiful Face in the World title.

Like the superstar Yousra, and the supermodel Afaf Jnifen, Valerie Abou Chakra wore one or two different Elie Saab Looks every episode, and every look was more beautiful than the last. From casual looks to couture dresses, scroll down to see how beautiful Valerie Abou Chakra looked in each and every one of them.