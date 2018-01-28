It's Chrissy Teigen's Second Pregnancy, and These Are All Her Maternity Looks!

If you don’t know who Chrissy Teigen is, then let me give you a brief intro about her. She’s a 31 years old model, and she’s married to John Legend. She’s also a very good cook, and she has published her very own cooking books.

Chrissy Teigen had her first daughter, Luna Simone, in 2016, and now she’s pregnant for the second time. Chrissy Teigen’s first pregnancy style was chic, but this time you can tell that her maternity fashion choices have evolved, and she became more mature.

If you’d like to see how a celebrity like Chrissy Teigen dresses for formal and informal events during her pregnancy, then scroll down to see the maternity looks she's chosen so far!