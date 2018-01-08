Fashion
January 08, 2018 | by The Fustany Team
Golden Globes 2018: Celebrities Took Their Black Looks to the After Parties!
After a successful night, celebrities left the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony with their black dresses and headed to the after parties to celebrate their wins.
They won't be only celebrating trophies, but they will be celebrating their unity against sexual harassment, and equal pay.
Without any further explanation, scroll down to see what your favorite celebrities wore to the Golden Globes 2018 after parties!
