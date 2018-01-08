Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style golden globes 2018 after parties main image

| by The Fustany Team

Golden Globes 2018: Celebrities Took Their Black Looks to the After Parties!

After a successful night, celebrities left the 75th Golden Globe Awards ceremony with their black dresses and headed to the after parties to celebrate their wins.  

They won't be only celebrating trophies, but they will be celebrating their unity against sexual harassment, and equal pay.

Without any further explanation, scroll down to see what your favorite celebrities wore to the Golden Globes 2018 after parties!

Sarah Hyland

Sarah Hyland
Lea Michele

Lea Michele
Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook

Kaley Cuoco and Karl Cook
Michelle Monaghan

Michelle Monaghan
Nikki Reed

Nikki Reed
Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill
Molly Sims

Molly Sims

