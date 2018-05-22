Ramadan 2018: Haifa Wehbe's Daring Looks From Her TV Series La'net Karma

Ramadan series are the peak of television traffic, everyone tunes in to see who's doing and wearing what. Actresses go for fashion statements and high-end fashion brands and houses. Among those actresses is Haifa Wehbe in her new show La'net Karma where she sports two different hairstyles and cuts and a daring, loud and sexy wardrobe.

Haifa wore collection of dresses, shoes, bags, watches, and sunglasses that are under global brands like Hermès, Elie Saab and Tom Ford. Haifa made sure to pick luxury bags that are fitting for her character like Gucci, Moschino and Balenciaga. As for the dresses, a lot of them were by the Iranian designer Zeena Zaki, Gianvito Rossi and Dolce & Gabanna. You can take a look at some of her looks from her 2018 Ramadan Series below.