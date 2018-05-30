Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style serena williams main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

Serena Williams Wins Both in Fashion and Tennis Months After Giving Birth

Serena Williams, the American tennis  23-time Grand Slam winner just won her first match just less than a year after giving birth. The champ stepped on the tennis court looking like a princess warrior, and feeling like one too, according to her. 

After looking elegant at the royal wedding a couple of weeks ago, Serena had to look fierce to match her strong comeback, to showcase that there's no body as strong as a woman's body, which is able to carry a child, give birth, and then come back to tennis court looking good as ever.   

The bodysuit was designed by Nike, and I personally believe that this attire will a be gamechanger for women who play sports. I feel that's more flexible, practical, and definitely comfortable.     

Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.



Tags: Celebrity fashion  Celebrities  Best dressed celebrities  Serena williams  Sports  Sportswear  Inspiring women  Outfit ideas 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑