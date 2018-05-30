May 30, 2018 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
Serena Williams Wins Both in Fashion and Tennis Months After Giving Birth
Serena Williams, the American tennis 23-time Grand Slam winner just won her first match just less than a year after giving birth. The champ stepped on the tennis court looking like a princess warrior, and feeling like one too, according to her.
After looking elegant at the royal wedding a couple of weeks ago, Serena had to look fierce to match her strong comeback, to showcase that there's no body as strong as a woman's body, which is able to carry a child, give birth, and then come back to tennis court looking good as ever.
The bodysuit was designed by Nike, and I personally believe that this attire will a be gamechanger for women who play sports. I feel that's more flexible, practical, and definitely comfortable.
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.