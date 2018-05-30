Serena Williams Wins Both in Fashion and Tennis Months After Giving Birth

Serena Williams, the American tennis 23-time Grand Slam winner just won her first match just less than a year after giving birth. The champ stepped on the tennis court looking like a princess warrior, and feeling like one too, according to her.

After looking elegant at the royal wedding a couple of weeks ago, Serena had to look fierce to match her strong comeback, to showcase that there's no body as strong as a woman's body, which is able to carry a child, give birth, and then come back to tennis court looking good as ever.

The bodysuit was designed by Nike, and I personally believe that this attire will a be gamechanger for women who play sports. I feel that's more flexible, practical, and definitely comfortable.