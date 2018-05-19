Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style royal wedding 2018 amal and georges cloony main image

| by The Fustany Team

Royal Wedding 2018: Who Attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding?

هذا المقال متاح باللغة العربية

There are festivities in the United Kingdom today, because Prince Harry, Princesse Diana's youngest son is getting married to his American fiance Meghan Markle

The royal wedding is held in Windsor Palace, and many celebrities, politicians, and of course members of the royal family are attending the event. Some of the biggest names that are attending are, Oprah, Priyanka Chopra, David and Victoria Beckham, and many more...

Now, scroll down to see who attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding, and what were they wearing?

For more Royal Wedding coverage, click here


Royal Wedding 2018: Who Attended Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Wedding?

Royal Wedding 2018 - Priyanka Chopra

Royal Wedding 2018 - Priyanka Chopra
Royal Wedding 2018

Royal Wedding 2018 - Pippa Middleton & husband

Royal Wedding 2018 - Pippa Middleton & husband
Royal Wedding 2018

Royal Wedding 2018 - Carrey Mulligan & Husband

Royal Wedding 2018 - Carrey Mulligan & Husband
Royal Wedding 2018

Royal Wedding 2018 - Serena Williams

Royal Wedding 2018 - Serena Williams
Royal Wedding 2018

Royal Wedding 2018 - Oprah

Royal Wedding 2018 - Oprah
Royal Wedding 2018

Royal Wedding 2018 - David & Victoria Beckham

Royal Wedding 2018 - David & Victoria Beckham

Tags: British royalty  Royal family  Royal fashion  Royal wedding  Meghan markle  Prince harry  Celebrity weddings  Wedding  Wedding guests  Celebrity couples  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity looks 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑