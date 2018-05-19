Royal Wedding 2018: Every Single Detail of Meghan Markle's Wedding Look

The day is finally here! The whole world has been waiting in excitement for this historic event. This is not a red carpet event, this is not a film festival, this is not a celebrity wedding, this is a Royal Wedding. It is the THE royal wedding at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle. Meghan Markle is getting married to Prince Harry, Princess Diana's youngest. Right after the ceremony Meghan Markle will officially become the Countess of Dumbarton and Duchess of Sussex. The world is dying with excitement, and the fashion world is mostly anticipating what Meghan will be wearing on her wedding day.

A royal wedding dress is not just any dress. It takes its place in history, it will forever go down as an iconic dress and will be referenced to for years to come. The entire world has been waiting on any word of who might the designer be and Meghan Markle did not disappoint. She chose Givenchy, designed by the houses' first female artistic director Clare Waight Keller. She is a vision in white! The gown could not be simpler, reflecting what we have seen from her style so far.

Meghan opted for a simple up-do and a long chapel veil with detailing at the ends. As for the tiara, Meghan chose the Queen Mary Diamond Bandeau Tiara which was borrowed from Queen Elizabeth II for the special day. This tiara has not been worn in public since 1953.

The flower bouquet was handpicked by no other than the groom himself, Prince Harry. He picked his mother's favorite flower, the Forget-Me-Not flower, as a tribute to her.

As for Meghan's makeup look, it couldn't be more simple and elegant. Her skin was taken care of and looked glowing and healthy with barely any coverage. You could see her freckles and her radiant skin and faint addition of blush. Her eyebrows were defined and her eyes were slightly defined with eyeliner and a fluttery natural set of lashes. There was barely anything visible on the lips. There is still no word on the makeup artist.

