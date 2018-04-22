Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style meghan markle fashion latest looks mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

Meghan Markle Hypes up Royal Wedding Anticipation with Her Latest Looks

As the countdown to the most anticipated wedding in years begins, the world has its eyes on Meghan Markle, what she's wearing and who she's wearing. A princess to be's wardrobe goes down in history, and here we are taking a look at her beautiful elegant looks that will withstand the test of time. These are her latest looks that have been causing a lot of buzz, and below are our favorite looks by her since the engagement announcement. 

The bride-to-be wore a caped Stella McCartney Navy dress. The classic heels to match were suede Manolo Blahnik and the clutch is nonother than Naeem Khan. 

This gorgeous green floral dress is Self-Portrait. She covered the cutout shoulder with her favorite Alexander McQueen blazer. Her pumps were also Manolo Blahnik pumps, and she held a Roland Mouret crossbody bag.

Image Credits: PopSugar

Tags: British royalty  Royal fashion  Royal family  Meghan markle  Celebrity style  Royal  Best dressed celebrities  Celebrity fashion 


