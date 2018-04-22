April 22, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
Meghan Markle Hypes up Royal Wedding Anticipation with Her Latest Looks
As the countdown to the most anticipated wedding in years begins, the world has its eyes on Meghan Markle, what she's wearing and who she's wearing. A princess to be's wardrobe goes down in history, and here we are taking a look at her beautiful elegant looks that will withstand the test of time. These are her latest looks that have been causing a lot of buzz, and below are our favorite looks by her since the engagement announcement.
The bride-to-be wore a caped Stella McCartney Navy dress. The classic heels to match were suede Manolo Blahnik and the clutch is nonother than Naeem Khan.
This gorgeous green floral dress is Self-Portrait. She covered the cutout shoulder with her favorite Alexander McQueen blazer. Her pumps were also Manolo Blahnik pumps, and she held a Roland Mouret crossbody bag.
Image Credits: PopSugar
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.