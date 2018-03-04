We've Got An Exclusive Look of Raya Abirached's Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Dress!

Raya Abirached has been the perfect ambassador for Arabs on the red carpet throughout the years. Her anticipated red carpet dresses never disappoint. We know you love Raya , so, we'll be showing you her red carpet look exclusively before anyone else. Stay tuned with us on Sunday night to be the first to see Raya's Oscars 2018 look. Meanwhile, here are Raya's Oscars looks throughout the years that are keeping us patient...

About the Author

Farida Abdel Malek The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.