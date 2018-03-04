Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style raya abirached oscars 2018 mainimage

| by Farida Abdel Malek

We've Got An Exclusive Look of Raya Abirached's Oscars 2018 Red Carpet Dress!

Raya Abirached has been the perfect ambassador for Arabs on the red carpet throughout the years. Her anticipated red carpet dresses never disappoint. We know you love Raya, so, we'll be showing you her red carpet look exclusively before anyone else. Stay tuned with us on Sunday night to be the first to see Raya's Oscars 2018 look. Meanwhile, here are Raya's Oscars looks throughout the years that are keeping us patient...

For more Oscars 2018 red carpet coverage, click here.



Raya

Aiisha Ramadan-2013

Aiisha Ramadan-2013
Aiisha Ramadan-2013
Raya

Tony Ward-2014

Tony Ward-2014
Tony Ward-2014
Raya

Tony Ward-2015

Tony Ward-2015
Tony Ward-2015
Raya

Tony Ward-2016

Tony Ward-2016
Tony Ward-2016
Raya

Tony Ward-2017

Tony Ward-2017
Tony Ward-2017

