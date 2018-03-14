Fashion
March 14, 2018 | by The Fustany Team
Wipe the Breakup Tears and Look Back at Gigi and Zayn's Best Looks Together
As we mourn the breakup of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, we can't help but appreciate their love for fashion and impeccable taste. For their over two year relationship, they blessed our phone screens with their beautiful yet subtly coordinated outfits and steamy, gorgeous Vogue shoots.
They might not still be together but these stylish looks will live on. Scroll down to take a look at their best style statements, ranging from casual to Met Gala.
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.