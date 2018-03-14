Wipe the Breakup Tears and Look Back at Gigi and Zayn's Best Looks Together

As we mourn the breakup of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, we can't help but appreciate their love for fashion and impeccable taste. For their over two year relationship, they blessed our phone screens with their beautiful yet subtly coordinated outfits and steamy, gorgeous Vogue shoots.

They might not still be together but these stylish looks will live on. Scroll down to take a look at their best style statements, ranging from casual to Met Gala.