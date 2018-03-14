Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style gigi and zayn fashion moments mainimage

| by The Fustany Team

Wipe the Breakup Tears and Look Back at Gigi and Zayn's Best Looks Together

As we mourn the breakup of Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik, we can't help but appreciate their love for fashion and impeccable taste. For their over two year relationship, they blessed our phone screens with their beautiful yet subtly  coordinated outfits and steamy, gorgeous Vogue shoots. 

They might not still be together but these stylish looks will live on. Scroll down to take a look at their best style statements, ranging from casual to Met Gala

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Tags: Celebrity couples  Celebrities  Celebrity fashion  Celebrity looks  Couples  Gigi hadid  Street style  Street style fashion  Celebrity news  Celebrity style 


