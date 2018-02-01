Fashion Header image fustany fashion hijab fashion sohamt style main image

| by Zeinab El-Fiqi

This Hijab Fashion Blogger Has the Perfect Outfit Combination for Every Occasion

Every time I discover a new hijab fashion blogger on Instagram I get really excited because they really do offer a lot of help when it gets to outfit inspiration. So, when I found Soha I was really happy. 

Soha is an Egyptian, born, raised and living in the UAE, and she has the coolest hijab style so far. Besides her beautiful looks, Soha's style is so chic, even her casual looks are. So, here's how I decided to benefit from her pretty Instagram account, I picked for you 8 different perfect hijab outfit combinations for 8 different occasions.

1. Hijab outfit idea for a casual hangout with friends.

 

Instagram @sohamt

2. Hijab outfit idea to go grocery shopping in style.

 

Instagram @sohamt

3. Hijab outfit idea for lunch with family.

 

Instagram @sohamt

4. Outfit idea for a dinner date with your man.

 

Instagram @sohamt

5. Hijab outfit idea for a cocktail event.

  

Instagram @sohamt

6. Chic Hijab evening gown.

 

Instagram @sohamt

7. Hijab outfit idea for job interviews.

 

Instagram @sohamt

8. Hijab outfit idea for business meetings.

 

Instagram @sohamt

