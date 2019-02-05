Everything to Know About the 2019 Oscars: Nominations, Performances and More...

The 91st Academy Awards will be aired on the 24th of February and broadcasted in more than 225 countries. The whole world will be watching to see the recognition of the movies, performances and stories that moved them the past year.

The Oscars producers will still continue to announce more information about the talent joining the show. They announced that musical performances in the 2019 Oscars will be by all the five Original Song nominees, which includes a particular performance that we are very excited about by Lady Gaga and Bradly Cooper of the emotional and hit song Shallow from their best picture nominated film A Star Is Born.



The Academy announced yesterday the second round of presenters line up for the Oscars this year and here is the list: Javier Bardem, Angela Bassett, Chadwick Boseman, Emilia Clarke, Laura Dern, Samuel L. Jackson, Stephan James, Keegan-Michael Key, KiKi Layne, James McAvoy, Melissa McCarthy, Jason Momoa and Sarah Paulson

And here is the first round of presenters line up that was released last week: Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, Constance Wu Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will be performing during the “In Memoriam” Segment.



The Academy president John Bailey said, “The Oscars is the most-watched live entertainment event of the year. The show connects us with the power and history of the movies as it reconnects home audiences with their favorite films and stars.”

The show this year will be celebrating an exciting group of diverse nominees from big blockbuster movies to moving and powerful independent films. We're very excited to see the embracement of diversity and celebration of universally loved films.

From this moment on to Oscars day, people will be placing their bets on who will be the winners. If you didn't get the chance to see who was nominated for an Academy Award this year, take a look at the live stream of the 2019 Oscars nominations announcements below!



