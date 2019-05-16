2
by Farida Abdel Malek

Fashion Forward Returns to KSA with Ramadan Collections to Shop Now

Fashion Forward Dubai is back for another season and we're anticipating it after their short break last year. They announced that Dubai's biggest fashion event will take place on the 30th of October to the 2nd of November 2019, at the Dubai Design District. 

In celebration of this year's exciting event, Fashion forward are going to Saudi Arabia for a special Pop Up. Jeddah's department store Rubaiyat will show collections by 12 incredible regional designers. The collections are curated for Ramadan and SS19 and will be available from May 17 to June 3. Some of the designs will also be available in Rubaiyat's branch in Riyadh.

The Pop Up is not only a great place for Saudi customers to get exposed these regional designers, but it is also an amazing step towards encouraging fresh young design talents.  Fashion Foward is moving towards being a "shop-now" platform. So, it's going to be exciting to see how things will unfold in October. "The opportunity to ‘buy it now’ is a key element of FFWD 2019, as we evolve one of the region’s most compelling fashion platforms,” said Bong Guerrero, CEO and Co-Founder of Fashion Forward Dubai. 

Check out below the Ramadan and SS19 collections that will be featured in Pop Up in KSA tomorrow. 

The world is changing every day and you don't want to miss Fustany's twist on our News section.

Sarah's Bag

Sarah's Bag
Beige

Beige
Arwa Al Banawi

Arwa Al Banawi
IAM MAI

IAM MAI
Sara Altwaim

Sara Altwaim
Noon By Noor

Noon By Noor
Nasiba Hafiz

Nasiba Hafiz
Rami Al Ali

Rami Al Ali
Marina Qureshi

Marina Qureshi
Khulood Thani

Khulood Thani
Zayan The Label

Zayan The Label

