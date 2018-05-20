May 20, 2018 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
Dress-up This Ramadan with One of These 5 Outfit Ideas
Ramadan 2018 is finally here, and I am already trying to catch my breath while running from one gathering to the other. Like every Ramadan, I run out of ideas to dress nicely and differently to every Iftar, and Sohoor gathering. So, since we're in this together, I gathered for me and for you 5 cute outfit ideas that are very suitable for Ramadan gatherings, and that will take your Ramadan style to the next level.
1. Alanoud Badr wearing Lady Fozaza.
2. Karen Wazen Bekhazi wearing DKNY Ramadan collection.
3. Leena Al Ghouti wearing Mango dress.
4. Ola Farahat wearing DKNY Ramadan collection.
5. Soha wearing Sohamt collection for Ramadan.
