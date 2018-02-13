I Raided a Man's Wardrobe, and I Literally Found Endless Outfit Ideas!

I always thought that a man's wardrobe is an unexplored treasure chest. I'm not being sarcastic here...I mean, menswear-inspired fashion has been so in, so why don't you actually "borrow" something from a man's closet?

This got me intrigued, and one day, I decided to "steal" a shirt from my dad. I tried it, I liked it, and I even started experimenting with shopping from the men's section! I shared this little secret of mine with the girls at the office, and then we had our minds set to actually raid a man's wardrobe, style some outfits, show you the outcome, and inspire you all.

So, I partnered up with my teammates, Passant and Irmita, and together, we discovered the surprising potential of updating our style with the help of men's clothing! Scroll down to see for yourself, and then run to raid your dad/brother/husband's closet with no shame.

1. Do you want to update your knitwear game? Just grab a man's sweater, and you'll get that slouchy effortless chic look.

2. Borrowing a man's blazer might seem like a bad idea, however, when worn with feminine pieces, all your look will be balanced!

3. Hoodies are one of the easiest pieces to wear from a man's wardrobe. You can even shop for hoodies from the men's section's; trust me, you'll find some super cool ones.

4. If you're wondering what's the piece that belongs to a man in this outfit, you'd be surprised to know it's a pin from the Middle Eastern label, HUWA! Who would've thought?!

5. Who doesn't like an oversized shirt for a casual day out? Maximize your outfit options by "shopping" from your man's pile of shirts.

6. What's another piece that's great for a casual, relaxed look? Sweatpants! Just make sure to dress them up a bit for extra style points. Fun fact: This faux fur jacket is a vintage piece from the 80's.

7. The ultimate 90's look (which is currently trending) consists of a polo shirt, mom jeans and a cinched waist! Recreate this look by borrowing your man's favorite polo shirt!

8. Once again, we're using a pin from HUWA! Also, there's another piece that belongs to a man here... Yes, it's the denim jacket. Borrow/buy a men's denim jacket if you've been looking for an oversized fitted one with no luck.