A Fashionable Talk with the Chic and Multi-talented Heba Serag Eldin

Heba Serag Eldin is one of the chic ladies on social media in Egypt, and besides that, Heba is also a mum of a 5-year-old boy. She graduated with a BA in Political Science with a double specialization in International Law and International Relations; and a minor in Art. Later on, she went and studied Visual Merchandising and Luxury Buying at Central Saint Martins London school of the arts. Her secret hobbies are clay pigeons shooting, painting, and singing which she often does in the shower! She has recently started playing squash too. So, as you can see, Heba Serag Eldin is a multi-talented woman that we had to interview. We asked her about her glamorous job, motherhood, fashion, and beauty, and this is what she told us!

>

How would you best describe your job to anyone?

I am a socialite with major enthusiasm for arts and fashion, which lead me to be a fashion consultant and fashion event curator.

You became a mum at a young age, how did that affect your style?

It didn't affect my fashion sense to a noticeable extent, but I definitely think twice before wearing something that is too revealing or provocative as a respect to motherhood in general.

As a modern-day chic woman, what’s the one fashion advice you would give to a fellow mum?

Buy the crazy colored sneakers!

What would you say to empower working mums?

I would tell them to work harder, because someone will always be watching them and looking up to them. We have to do our best to reach our full potential, to enable our children to do the same. We ought to lead a healthy successful example.

One last thing, we think that your eyebrows are your signature look, how do you maintain them? Any secret beauty routine you’d like to share with us?

Haha, That is an easy one. I don't get them done and I always carry an eyebrow brush with me wherever I go.

Photo Credits: Instagram @hebaserageldin