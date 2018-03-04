Fashion
March 04, 2018 | by Zeinab El-Fiqi
Lana El Sahely Is Pregnant, and Here Are Her Cutest Maternity Looks!
Lana El Sahely is one of the trendiest Lebanese fashion bloggers out there. And since she announced that she is pregnant, I was waiting to see how she'll style her baby bump, and she did not disappoint.
Lana El Sahely's maternity looks are far from boring, they're very fashion forward yet very suitable and realistic for a pregnant woman. So, scroll down and see the stylish maternity looks Lana El Sahely wore to Paris fashion week, and many more fabulous fashion events, and start taking notes.
Do you have a fashion-related question? Head over to ASK FUSTANY and ask away! You’ll instantly get your question answered by fashion designers and stylists.