You Need to See How 6 Year Old Blue Ivy Got All the Glam from Her Mama

When a stylish mama has a daughter, there is no holding her back from imprinting her glamour onto her baby. The queen of glamour , Beyoncé, has taken a liking to twinning with her precious Blue Ivy. They match outfits all the way from everyday to red carpet. This mother's day can use a little addition of cuteness. If you're a mama and you want to celebrate this mother's day with your baby girl differently, take a look at these amazing looks and take your girl shopping today!

Farida Abdel Malek The first time she watched "The Devil Wears Prada" around the age of 12, Farida felt something that she couldn’t quite explain at that time. She was inspired. The clothes, the hair, the makeup and of course, Paris. It made her feel ecstatic; wanting to jump years ahead to enter the industry in a way or another. She is a makeup fanatic and spends 80% of her time looking at new products, and putting them on her wishlist. She studied multimedia journalism, and wanted to further utilize it by writing about her passion. Farida loves to take time for herself and unwinds by watching "Friends" and doing her skincare routine before bedtime.