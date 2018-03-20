Fashion Header image fustany fashion celebrity style mother s day beyonce blue ivy twinning mainimage2

| by Farida Abdel Malek

You Need to See How 6 Year Old Blue Ivy Got All the Glam from Her Mama

When a stylish mama has a daughter, there is no holding her back from imprinting her glamour onto her baby. The queen of glamour, Beyoncé, has taken a liking to twinning with her precious Blue Ivy. They match outfits all the way from everyday to red carpet. This mother's day can use a little addition of cuteness. If you're a mama and you want to celebrate this mother's day with your baby girl differently, take a look at these amazing looks and take your girl shopping today! 


Main Image Credits: Capital Xtra

For more Mother's Day gift ideas, inspirational quotes, and stories click here.



Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce
Beyonce Blue Ivy Twinning

Instagram: @beyonce

Instagram: @beyonce

Tags: Fashion 2018  Fashion  Mother daughter  Mother's day  Mother's day 2018  Motherhood  Mothers  Beyonce  Beyonce fashion  Stylish mums 


You might also like





© 2013 Fustany.com, All Rights Reserved



Back to Top ↑