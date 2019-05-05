Our Favorite Dresses from Elie Saab's 2019 Dreamy Bridal Collection

Elie Saab is by far one of the most successful designers nowadays. He can be described as elegant, sophisticated and chic and his bridal designs are living proof of that. Any woman that takes a look at his most recent spring and fall collections will instantly fall in love with the idea of walking the aisle or the runway in one of these gowns!

Elie Saab never fails to impress us with the most charming and dreamy wedding gowns that he releases every year. The 2019 collections are very glamorous, yet minimal. The dresses literally say "less is more". They are very simple yet quiet dreamy and detailed gowns and here are our favorite picks from the Elie Saab 2019 bridal collections.





All Image Credits: Instagram @eliesaabbridal