Walking Down the Sand Aisle: Your Guide for a Perfect Beach Wedding Look

Summer is all about weddings. A beach wedding for many of us is the definition of a fairytale; Saying vows in front of the amazing blue sea and white sand, wearing minimal layers and the sun kissing your skin. However as easy as it sounds, preparing a look should be done carefully especially, the dress. Here are some fashion tips to get the perfect wedding beach look.

1. The Dress





Image Credits: Instagram @petacdressmaking

A beach wedding dress shouldn’t be too much. I would recommend you go for a short white dress. No matter what the fabric will be, you might want to keep it simple and minimize the embroidery or embellishments.

2. Shoes

Heels are absolutely unnecessary, since it’s a beach wedding. Floral bridal sandals and barefoot floral sandals, on the other side, are charming. They look simple yet chic and fit for the occasion and they will be really comfortable as well.

3. Veil





Image Credits: Instagram @wahekaya

Like the dress, short veils are a great choice. For a simpler look, you can skip the veil entirely and wear pearl headpieces that will add a more dreamy look.

4. Accessories

Same ‘less is more rule’ applies to the accessories. According to the dress, you can choose either to wear a necklace or maybe a white lace choker. You can wear dangling earrings and leg bracelets for a boho look.

5. Hair





Image Credits: Instagram @benjaminpatch

You can wear it naturally, or style it simply with straightener or curler for some loose beach waves. It will look beautiful and effortless, just like your wedding setting.





Main Image Credits: Instagram @weddingdressesofficial