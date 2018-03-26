March 26, 2018 | by Farida Abdel Malek
Which Bridal Flower Bouquet Will You Go for on Your Wedding Day?
A bridal flower bouquet is a classic touch that completes your timeless bridal look on your big day. There is so much to be done with a bouquet and sometimes brides forget the endless possibilities and options they have to play around with. There is something for every taste and wedding theme, these 6 types we've picked out are surely going to add something special to your wedding pictures. Keep your options open and get inspired by these bridal bouquets to help you customize your own for your special day.
1. Classic White
Instagram: @lebaneseweddings
2. Pastels
Instagram: @lebaneseweddings
3. Dangling and Leafy
Instagram: @lebaneseweddings
4. Rustic
Instagram: @lebaneseweddings
5. Colorful
Instagram: @davidsbridal
6. Big Statement
Instagram: @lebaneseweddings
Main Image Credits: Vix
