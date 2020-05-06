4 Classic Middle Eastern Dessert Recipes to Make for Ramadan
May 06, 2020 12:15 PM | by The Fustany Team
Haven't we always thought that Ramadan desserts were complicated and impossible to do? Turns out, they're actually not that hard. You just have to try it out and practice. Today we're showing you 4 classic Middle Eastern dessert recipes that must make an appearance in everybody's home at least 3 or 4 times during Ramadan. But who said we could only have them Ramadan? Learn to make these middle eastern desserts so you can have them anytime of year!
Kunafa
Ingredients:
- 1 cup milk
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 1/2 cup cold milk
- 2 Tbsp cornstarch
- 4 Tbsp melted butter
- 250g Kunafa
Simple Syrup Ingredients:
- 2 cups sugar
- 1 cup water
- Juice of half a lemon
Om Ali
Ingredients:
- 7 Phyllo sheets
- 3 Tbsp melted butter
- 1 cup hot milk
- 1/4 cup sugar
- Walnuts
- Hazelnuts
- Rasins
- Cinnamon
- 1/4 cup clotted cream
Qatayef
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1/4 cup chopped hazelnuts
- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts
- 1/4 cup ground pistachios
- 1 tsp cinnamon
Luqaimat
Ingredients:
- 1 1/2 cup flour
- 1/2 Tbsp sugar
- Pinch of salt
- 1/2 Tbsp Yeast
- 2/3 cup lukewarm water
