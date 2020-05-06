4 Classic Middle Eastern Dessert Recipes to Make for Ramadan

Haven't we always thought that Ramadan desserts were complicated and impossible to do? Turns out, they're actually not that hard. You just have to try it out and practice. Today we're showing you 4 classic Middle Eastern dessert recipes that must make an appearance in everybody's home at least 3 or 4 times during Ramadan. But who said we could only have them Ramadan? Learn to make these middle eastern desserts so you can have them anytime of year!

Kunafa









Ingredients:

- 1 cup milk

- 1/3 cup sugar

- 1/2 cup cold milk



- 2 Tbsp cornstarch

- 4 Tbsp melted butter

- 250g Kunafa

Simple Syrup Ingredients:

- 2 cups sugar

- 1 cup water

- Juice of half a lemon

Om Ali









Ingredients:

- 7 Phyllo sheets

- 3 Tbsp melted butter

- 1 cup hot milk

- 1/4 cup sugar

- Walnuts

- Hazelnuts

- Rasins

- Cinnamon

- 1/4 cup clotted cream

Qatayef









Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 1/4 cup chopped hazelnuts

- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts

- 1/4 cup ground pistachios

- 1 tsp cinnamon

Luqaimat









Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cup flour

- 1/2 Tbsp sugar

- Pinch of salt

- 1/2 Tbsp Yeast

- 2/3 cup lukewarm water