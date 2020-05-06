2
Ramadan 2020
4 Classic Middle Eastern Dessert Recipes to Make for Ramadan

May 06, 2020 12:15 PM | by The Fustany Team

Haven't we always thought that Ramadan desserts were complicated and impossible to do? Turns out, they're actually not that hard. You just have to try it out and practice. Today we're showing you 4 classic Middle Eastern dessert recipes that must make an appearance in everybody's home at least 3 or 4 times during Ramadan. But who said we could only have them Ramadan? Learn to make these middle eastern desserts so you can have them anytime of year!

We made a list of 30 dessert recipes for every day of Ramadan!

Kunafa 


undefined

Ingredients:

- 1 cup milk

- 1/3 cup sugar

- 1/2 cup cold milk

- 2 Tbsp cornstarch 

- 4 Tbsp melted butter

- 250g Kunafa

Simple Syrup Ingredients:

- 2 cups sugar

- 1 cup water

- Juice of half a lemon

How about 30 soup recipes?

Om Ali


undefined

Ingredients:

- 7 Phyllo sheets

- 3 Tbsp melted butter

- 1 cup hot milk

- 1/4 cup sugar

- Walnuts

- Hazelnuts

- Rasins

- Cinnamon

- 1/4 cup clotted cream

28 simple and delicious ways to eat Nutella.

Qatayef


undefined

Ingredients:

- 1/4 cup sugar

- 1/4 cup chopped hazelnuts

- 1/4 cup chopped walnuts

- 1/4 cup ground pistachios

- 1 tsp cinnamon 

An irresistible Basbousa recipe...

Luqaimat


undefined

Ingredients:

- 1 1/2 cup flour

- 1/2 Tbsp sugar

- Pinch of salt

- 1/2 Tbsp Yeast

- 2/3 cup lukewarm water

Find out how to make the most delicious recipes from our Kitchen section here.



