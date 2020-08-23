2
How to Make Pancakes Without Milk

August 23, 2020 05:30 PM | by The Fustany Team

If you're looking for a dairy-free pancake recipe, this video will be your next favorite thing. Yes, you can make pancakes with no milk at all. This is great for people who are lactose intolerant or if you're just trying to cut down on dairy in general. Here's how to make pancakes without milk

Ingredients:

- 1 Egg

- 1 Tbsp sugar

- 1 Tbsp baking powder

- 1 cup flour

- 1 tsp salt

- Water

Steps:

1. Whisk the egg and sugar together. 

2. Now add the baking soda, flour and salt. Mix them together. 

3. Start adding water little by little until the batter is smooth. 

4. Heat your pan, adding a little bit of butter. 

5. Ladle in a little bit of your batter.

6. When bubbles start forming on the surface and the edges get a little bit of color, it is now time to flip.

